USDJ (USDJ) Trading Down 3.1% Over Last Week

USDJ (CURRENCY:USDJ) traded down 0.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on June 2nd. One USDJ coin can now be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002647 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, USDJ has traded 3.1% lower against the dollar. USDJ has a total market cap of $14.94 million and approximately $9.40 million worth of USDJ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002632 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002695 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00068105 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $107.99 or 0.00284112 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.66 or 0.00185900 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 22.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $441.76 or 0.01162250 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 11% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00003680 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,879.64 or 0.99660431 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.40 or 0.00032632 BTC.

USDJ Coin Profile

USDJ was first traded on April 3rd, 2020. USDJ’s total supply is 14,848,772 coins. USDJ’s official website is just.network . USDJ’s official Twitter account is @DeFi_JUST

According to CryptoCompare, “USDJ is a stablecoin of TRON. It’s generated through decentralized smart contracts on the TRON network. Anyone can pledge TRX as collateral to generate USDJ. USDJ enters into free circulation as any other cryptocurrency does once generated. It is pegged to the US dollar through Collateralized Debt Positions (CDPs), and also has autonomous feedback mechanisms. “

