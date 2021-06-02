USDK (USDK) Price Reaches $1.00 on Exchanges

USDK (CURRENCY:USDK) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. During the last week, USDK has traded 0% higher against the U.S. dollar. One USDK coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002684 BTC on major exchanges. USDK has a market capitalization of $28.67 million and approximately $194.52 million worth of USDK was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002717 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.35 or 0.00065198 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $104.58 or 0.00280009 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.00 or 0.00187413 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003706 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 11.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $402.15 or 0.01076725 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,395.24 or 1.00123005 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.12 or 0.00032439 BTC.

About USDK

USDK’s genesis date was May 17th, 2019. USDK’s total supply is 28,600,072 coins. USDK’s official Twitter account is @OKLink and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for USDK is www.oklink.com

According to CryptoCompare, “USDK is an ERC-20 stablecoin co-developed by OKLink, a blockchain technology company, and Prime Trust, a US-licensed trust company. Every USDK is backed by 1 USD from the Prime Trust Special Account. With a guaranteed 1:1 conversion rate between USDK and USD, the monetary value is 100% reserved. Also, an audit firm will provide monthly reports for maximum transparency to the public. “

USDK Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDK directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDK should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy USDK using one of the exchanges listed above.

