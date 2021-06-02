USHG Acquisition (NYSE:HUGS) Shares Down 0.1%

USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) shares traded down 0.1% on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.74 and last traded at $9.75. 22,155 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 45% from the average session volume of 40,432 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.76.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in USHG Acquisition stock. 12 West Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of USHG Acquisition Corp. (NYSE:HUGS) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 1,250,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,563,000. USHG Acquisition accounts for 0.6% of 12 West Capital Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. 12 West Capital Management LP owned approximately 14.06% of USHG Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

USHG Acquisition Company Profile (NYSE:HUGS)

USHG Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York.

