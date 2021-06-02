V-ID (VIDT) Price Reaches $0.99 on Top Exchanges

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, V-ID has traded 65.5% higher against the dollar. V-ID has a market capitalization of $45.71 million and approximately $8.26 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One V-ID coin can currently be purchased for $0.99 or 0.00008325 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $30.38 or 0.00081353 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00004825 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002678 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00021020 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $387.50 or 0.01037508 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002682 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,595.18 or 0.09625831 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.78 or 0.00052964 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a coin. Its genesis date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 57,563,931 coins and its circulating supply is 46,317,527 coins. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6 . V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain . V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org . The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “V-ID is a platform that is aimed at ending document fraud, It allows users and organizations to submit their files, where they are then matched with an ID and assigned a verified status. V-ID claims to be impossible to alter the file without losing the verification. Making it a secure and reliable way to fraud-proof your documentation. VIDT is an ERC20 compliant token on the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling V-ID

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

