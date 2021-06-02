Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Valeo SE (OTCMKTS:VLEEY) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company.

A number of research firms have commented on VLEEY. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 26th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Valeo in a report on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Citigroup downgraded shares of Valeo from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

VLEEY stock opened at $16.71 on Wednesday. Valeo has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $20.55. The company has a market cap of $8.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.43 and a beta of 2.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $16.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.68.

Valeo SE designs, produces, and sells components, systems, and services for automakers in France, North America, South America, Asia, Africa, and other European countries. The company operates through four segments: Comfort & Driving Assistance Systems, Powertrain Systems, Thermal Systems, and Visibility Systems.

