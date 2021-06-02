Valor Token Achieves Market Cap of $9.16 Million (VALOR)

Valor Token (CURRENCY:VALOR) traded 21.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Over the last week, Valor Token has traded up 20% against the US dollar. One Valor Token coin can now be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001206 BTC on popular exchanges. Valor Token has a market capitalization of $9.16 million and $1.50 million worth of Valor Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Valor Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.21 or 0.00082368 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.82 or 0.00004797 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002641 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.11 or 0.00021411 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $392.42 or 0.01035778 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002643 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,653.40 or 0.09643021 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 12.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.90 or 0.00052520 BTC.

Valor Token Profile

VALOR is a coin. Its launch date was October 10th, 2018. Valor Token’s total supply is 75,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 20,036,000 coins. Valor Token’s official Twitter account is @smartvalorinc . Valor Token’s official website is smartvalor.io/en . The official message board for Valor Token is smartvalor.com/news-io-draft/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “SMART VALOR aims to build a decentralized marketplace for tokenized alternative investments backed by secure custody for crypto assets. Capitalizing on the Swiss legal framework, SMART VALOR aims to combine the privacy and security of a leading banking center with the accessibility and diversity of the blockchain-based open network. SMART VALOR’s head office is located in Zug, Switzerland which is also known as the Crypto Valley. The online platform will give investors from around the world access to the world of alternative investments and digital assets. Beyond cryptocurrencies, for alternative investments such as venture capital, private equity and real estate, the tokenization of assets is a true gamechanger. The SMART VALOR leadership team has decided to move ahead of the planned timeline of token generation and exchange listing. The token generation event was planned for July 2019, which has now taken place on the 27th of March. “

Valor Token Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Valor Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Valor Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Valor Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Valor Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Valor Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.