VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) Stock Price Up 1.8%

VanEck Vectors Digital Transformation ETF (NYSEARCA:DAPP) shares rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $25.58 and last traded at $25.32. Approximately 29,534 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 65% from the average daily volume of 84,414 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.88.

