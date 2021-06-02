VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) Position Cut by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF (NYSEARCA:MOAT) by 34.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 43,433 shares of the company’s stock after selling 23,070 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF worth $3,009,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MOAT. Accuvest Global Advisors lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 79.9% in the fourth quarter. Accuvest Global Advisors now owns 4,674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $290,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares during the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 98.4% in the fourth quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,230,000 after buying an additional 9,499 shares during the last quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Cornell Pochily Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 14,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $876,000 after buying an additional 1,408 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 293.2% in the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 31,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,926,000 after buying an additional 23,158 shares during the last quarter. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 6,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 505 shares during the last quarter.

MOAT stock opened at $73.26 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Morningstar Wide Moat ETF has a 1 year low of $50.61 and a 1 year high of $73.85. The company has a fifty day moving average of $71.61.

