Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Sold by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 9.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 33,801 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,332 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $4,971,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of VIG. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 233 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the period. Reby Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 900.0% during the first quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock opened at $154.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $152.10. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $112.91 and a one year high of $158.07.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

