Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) Shares Sold by AMG National Trust Bank

AMG National Trust Bank decreased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 184,613 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,190 shares during the quarter. AMG National Trust Bank’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $11,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Valley Brook Capital Group acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, First Command Bank acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the first quarter valued at about $58,000.

NYSEARCA VEU traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.97. The company had a trading volume of 50,684 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,845,447. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $62.35. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $46.36 and a 1-year high of $65.01.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

