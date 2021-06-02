Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) Stake Trimmed by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VSS) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,440 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,904 shares during the quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF were worth $2,624,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VSS. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 1,381.8% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,294,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,363,855,000 after acquiring an additional 17,060,094 shares during the period. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $128,351,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $21,322,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 2,225.9% during the 1st quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 178,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,868,000 after acquiring an additional 170,485 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 873,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,172,000 after acquiring an additional 137,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VSS opened at $138.42 on Wednesday. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $93.05 and a one year high of $139.31. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $133.13.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The fund invests in securities of foreign issuers. The Fund investment objective is to track the performance of the FTSE Global Small Cap ex US Index, which measures the investment return of stocks of international small-cap companies.

