Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VNQI) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 329,000 shares, a growth of 22.5% from the April 29th total of 268,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 355,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.9 days.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the first quarter worth approximately $1,231,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $270,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 281,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,675,000 after acquiring an additional 29,137 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Running Point Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 9.8% in the 1st quarter. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,327,000 after purchasing an additional 6,925 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $59.08 on Wednesday. Vanguard Global ex-U.S. Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $46.45 and a 52 week high of $59.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $57.20.

