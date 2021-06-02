Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) Shares Sold by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC cut its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG) by 13.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,357 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $3,176,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VUG. TD Ameritrade Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $273,061,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $190,581,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 10,787,035 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,732,787,000 after buying an additional 242,961 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 953,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $241,661,000 after buying an additional 224,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modera Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $51,440,000.

Get Vanguard Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of VUG stock traded up $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $270.19. 76,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 902,538. Vanguard Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $190.24 and a 12 month high of $278.85. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $267.38.

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

Featured Article: CAC 40 Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VUG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.