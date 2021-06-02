Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) Holdings Lifted by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its position in Vanguard Information Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:VGT) by 21.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,686 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,032 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Information Technology ETF were worth $4,190,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF by 139.4% during the fourth quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Oder Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new stake in Vanguard Information Technology ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000.

Get Vanguard Information Technology ETF alerts:

VGT stock traded up $2.20 on Wednesday, hitting $372.81. 626 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,272. Vanguard Information Technology ETF has a 1-year low of $258.61 and a 1-year high of $388.73. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $370.61.

Vanguard Information Technology ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Information Technology 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the information technology sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

See Also: What is the Moving Average Convergence Divergence (MACD) oscillator?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Information Technology ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.