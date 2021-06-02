Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) Shares Acquired by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VGIT) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 44,280 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 7,256 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Barrett Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 181.8% during the fourth quarter. Barrett Asset Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares during the first quarter worth approximately $58,000. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 205.9% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 936 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares by 114.3% during the fourth quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 638 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VGIT opened at $67.72 on Wednesday. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1-year low of $67.09 and a 1-year high of $70.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.59.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were issued a dividend of $0.062 per share. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 3rd.

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Intermediate Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

See Also: 52-Week High/Low

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Treasury Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.