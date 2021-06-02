Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) Short Interest Up 25.6% in May

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:VCLT) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 2,990,000 shares, a growth of 25.6% from the April 29th total of 2,380,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,194,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.5 days.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VCLT. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,251 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $55,815,000 after buying an additional 99,694 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 4.5% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 405,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $41,070,000 after acquiring an additional 17,411 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 20.5% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,827,629 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $185,048,000 after acquiring an additional 311,304 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 326.7% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares by 182.9% during the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 30,690 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after purchasing an additional 19,840 shares during the period.

Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares stock opened at $102.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $102.29. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares has a 1 year low of $98.37 and a 1 year high of $113.29.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 4th were paid a $0.266 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 3rd. This represents a $3.19 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.11%.

About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond Index Fund ETF Shares

Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.

