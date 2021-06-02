Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Position Increased by Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC

Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) by 110.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 19,967 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,501 shares during the quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $4,275,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Sittner & Nelson LLC bought a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 97.1% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares during the period. Black Swift Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% during the first quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the first quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of VB opened at $223.65 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $218.60. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a one year low of $138.12 and a one year high of $227.82.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.