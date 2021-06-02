Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Purchased by Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC

Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 798.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,755 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,000 shares during the quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VT. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $342,508,000 after acquiring an additional 748,232 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% during the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,294,000 after acquiring an additional 527,610 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $45,795,000 after acquiring an additional 368,040 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $33,532,000.

Shares of VT traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $103.40. 52,267 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,004,514. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 52-week low of $72.27 and a 52-week high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

