Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) Shares Sold by Kestra Advisory Services LLC

Kestra Advisory Services LLC trimmed its holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT) by 25.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 32,595 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 11,192 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF were worth $3,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF in the first quarter valued at about $477,895,000. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 25.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,699,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $342,508,000 after purchasing an additional 748,232 shares during the period. Financial Advisory Service Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10,896.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Advisory Service Inc. now owns 532,452 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $49,294,000 after purchasing an additional 527,610 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 523,593 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,474,000 after purchasing an additional 48,242 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 358.5% in the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 470,704 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,795,000 after purchasing an additional 368,040 shares during the period.

Shares of VT stock opened at $103.30 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.48. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $72.27 and a 1-year high of $103.85.

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

