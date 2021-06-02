Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (BATS:VUSB) Stock Price Down 0%

Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (BATS:VUSB)’s share price dropped 0% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $50.11 and last traded at $50.12. Approximately 942,874 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $50.14.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.