Vanilla Network Price Reaches $21.19 on Exchanges (VNLA)

Vanilla Network (CURRENCY:VNLA) traded 29.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on June 2nd. Vanilla Network has a market cap of $13.61 million and approximately $104,156.00 worth of Vanilla Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vanilla Network coin can now be bought for $21.19 or 0.00056690 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Vanilla Network has traded up 58.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Vanilla Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002676 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002719 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 13.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.92 or 0.00072028 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $106.13 or 0.00283935 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.24 or 0.00187914 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 22.9% against the dollar and now trades at $470.06 or 0.01257555 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00003684 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37,305.41 or 0.99802449 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.23 or 0.00032714 BTC.

About Vanilla Network

Vanilla Network’s total supply is 827,391 coins and its circulating supply is 642,231 coins. The official message board for Vanilla Network is medium.com/@mar_one1 . The Reddit community for Vanilla Network is https://reddit.com/r/vanillatoken and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vanilla Network’s official Twitter account is @VanillaNetwork1 . Vanilla Network’s official website is vanilla.network

Buying and Selling Vanilla Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vanilla Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vanilla Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Vanilla Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Vanilla Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vanilla Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.