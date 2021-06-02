Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) Trading Up 8.5%

Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) was up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $7.16 and last traded at $7.15. Approximately 65,461 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 17,429,756 shares. The stock had previously closed at $6.59.

A number of analysts have issued reports on VXRT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vaxart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price (down from $16.00) on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Thursday, March 4th.

Get Vaxart alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $891.33 million, a PE ratio of -14.94 and a beta of 0.27. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.46.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, May 2nd. The biotechnology company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.04). Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%. The firm had revenue of $0.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.62 million. Vaxart’s revenue for the quarter was down 82.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Vaxart, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Wouter Latour sold 100,000 shares of Vaxart stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.13, for a total value of $713,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 100,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $713,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 36.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 9.8% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,417,916 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $32,778,000 after acquiring an additional 481,357 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Vaxart by 16.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,299 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $8,701,000 after acquiring an additional 202,575 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Vaxart by 68.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,218,497 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $6,958,000 after acquiring an additional 493,154 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Vaxart by 10.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 797,064 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,822,000 after acquiring an additional 75,471 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Vaxart by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 735,699 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $4,201,000 after acquiring an additional 26,115 shares during the period. 26.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT)

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Vaxart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vaxart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.