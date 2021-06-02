VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT) Trading Down 3.2%

VectivBio Holding AG (NASDAQ:VECT) traded down 3.2% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $14.68 and last traded at $14.88. 26,160 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 56% from the average session volume of 59,665 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.37.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Lifesci Capital reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on VectivBio in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company.

About VectivBio (NASDAQ:VECT)

VectivBio Holding AG, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of treatments for rare conditions. It develops Apraglutide, a long-acting synthetic peptide analog of glucagon-like peptide-2 that is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with short bowel syndrome-intestinal failure (SBS-IF), as well as for SBS-IF in patients with colon-in-continuity anatomy.

