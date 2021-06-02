Vector Capital (LON:VCAP) Trading Up 3%

Vector Capital Plc (LON:VCAP) shares were up 3% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.67) and last traded at GBX 51 ($0.67). Approximately 3,000 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at GBX 49.50 ($0.65).

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th were paid a dividend of GBX 1.43 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 13th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.04%. Vector Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.86%.

About Vector Capital (LON:VCAP)

Vector Capital Plc provides principal finance to the private and corporate sector. It offers finance for land and property development, bridging loans, and secured business finance. The company was founded in 1978 and is based in London, the United Kingdom. Vector Capital Plc is a subsidiary of Vector Holdings Limited.

