Veil (VEIL) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.47 Million

Veil (CURRENCY:VEIL) traded up 15.7% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Over the last week, Veil has traded 2.2% higher against the US dollar. Veil has a market cap of $2.47 million and approximately $1,013.00 worth of Veil was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Veil coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0287 or 0.00000077 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,489.12 or 0.99988493 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.90 or 0.00039730 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.77 or 0.00012729 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $434.89 or 0.01159921 BTC.

Dash (DASH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $201.81 or 0.00538244 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $155.61 or 0.00415045 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00003263 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.07 or 0.00088200 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00004208 BTC.

Veil Coin Profile

Veil (CRYPTO:VEIL) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X16RT hashing algorithm. It launched on November 7th, 2018. Veil’s total supply is 94,918,809 coins and its circulating supply is 86,077,880 coins. The Reddit community for Veil is /r/veil and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Veil’s official website is veil-project.com . Veil’s official Twitter account is @projectveil and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Veil is a cryptocurrency project working to make privacy the most convenient choice through both cutting-edge technology and silky-smooth user experience. Veil uses a hybrid Proof-of-Stake and Proof-of-Work consensus system, including support for the RandomX and ProgPoW mining algorithms. Through RingCT, stealth addresses, Dandelion, and compulsory privacy, Veil provides coin fungibility and privacy without compromise. “

Veil Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Veil directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Veil should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Veil using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

