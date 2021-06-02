Velas (VLX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.39 Million

Velas (CURRENCY:VLX) traded down 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on June 2nd. Velas has a market capitalization of $170.70 million and $2.39 million worth of Velas was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Velas has traded 6.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Velas coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0804 or 0.00000212 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0789 or 0.00000208 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 6.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000422 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001143 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002138 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000478 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001938 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Velas

Velas (CRYPTO:VLX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 20th, 2017. Velas’ total supply is 2,124,380,663 coins. Velas’ official Twitter account is @Velox_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Velas is www.velas.com/news.html. The Reddit community for Velas is https://reddit.com/r/Velas. The official website for Velas is www.velas.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “Velas ™ is a self-learning and self-optimizing blockchain platform for secure, interoperable, extremely scalable transactions and smart contracts. The Velas blockchain uses neural networks optimized by artificial intelligence to enhance its consensus algorithm, which maintains decentralization, stability, and security. “

Velas Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Velas directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Velas should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Velas using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

