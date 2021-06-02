Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,497,500.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

VLDR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,580. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21.

Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLDR. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $16.00 price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Thursday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Velodyne Lidar from $20.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Craig Hallum lowered shares of Velodyne Lidar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $13.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Sunday, April 18th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price target for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Velodyne Lidar in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.22.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Velodyne Lidar

Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.

