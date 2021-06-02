Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) Major Shareholder Sells $2,497,500.00 in Stock

Velodyne Lidar, Inc. (NASDAQ:VLDR) major shareholder David S. Hall sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.99, for a total transaction of $2,497,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 59,520,524 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $594,610,034.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.
VLDR stock traded up $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,908,735 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,607,580. Velodyne Lidar, Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.97 and a 52 week high of $32.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.98 billion, a PE ratio of -11.04 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.21.
Velodyne Lidar (NASDAQ:VLDR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $17.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.90 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.19) earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Velodyne Lidar, Inc. will post -1.07 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VLDR. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Velodyne Lidar by 42.2% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 7,052 shares in the last quarter. Creative Planning bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $251,000. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Ground Swell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Velodyne Lidar during the fourth quarter worth $503,000. 12.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Velodyne Lidar
Velodyne Lidar, Inc provides real-time three-dimensional vision for autonomous systems worldwide. It offers a broad lineup of surround-view lidar to support numerous end applications, including autonomous vehicles, drones, security, and mapping; and solid state lidar technology that combine the high reliability and long lifetime of traditional micro electro-mechanical systems solutions.
