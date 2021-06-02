Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) Stock Price Down 3.9%

Venator Materials PLC (NYSE:VNTR)’s share price was down 3.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $4.96 and last traded at $4.97. Approximately 1,163 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 484,305 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.17.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on VNTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.00 to $5.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Venator Materials from $3.75 to $4.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Venator Materials from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $3.52.

The firm has a market capitalization of $540.26 million, a P/E ratio of -3.95 and a beta of 1.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $4.66.

Venator Materials (NYSE:VNTR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.03). Venator Materials had a negative net margin of 7.15% and a negative return on equity of 5.18%. Equities analysts expect that Venator Materials PLC will post 0.09 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Venator Materials by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 88,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 7.3% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 107,777 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after purchasing an additional 7,357 shares during the period. Dorsey Wright & Associates acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $37,000. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Venator Materials during the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Venator Materials by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 184,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after purchasing an additional 19,148 shares during the period. 28.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Venator Materials PLC, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets chemical products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Titanium Dioxide and Performance Additives. The Titanium Dioxide segment offers titanium dioxide (TiO2), such as rutile, anatase, and ultrafine TiO2 products for use in coatings, printing inks, PVC window frames, plastic masterbatches, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, polyester fibers, polyamide fibers, catalysts, paper, and food and personal care products.

