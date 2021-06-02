Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Venus Concept Inc. (NASDAQ:VERO) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $5.10.

VERO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Venus Concept from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 target price on shares of Venus Concept in a research report on Thursday, March 18th.

NASDAQ:VERO opened at $2.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $113.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 2.50. Venus Concept has a 1-year low of $1.60 and a 1-year high of $5.00. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.23. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.03.

Venus Concept (NASDAQ:VERO) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.22) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.06). Venus Concept had a negative return on equity of 91.82% and a negative net margin of 47.56%. The firm had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.70 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Venus Concept will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VERO. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Walleye Trading LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Venus Concept during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. 43.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Venus Concept Company Profile

Venus Concept Inc, a medical technology company, develops, commercializes, and delivers minimally invasive and non-invasive medical aesthetic and hair restoration technologies worldwide. Its product portfolio includes aesthetic device platforms, including Venus Versa, a multi-application device used in aesthetic and cosmetic procedures; Venus Legacy, a noninvasive device used in dermatological and general surgical procedures for females; Venus Velocity and Venus Epileve, a diode laser device for hair removal, permanent hair reduction, and treatment of ingrown hair; and Venus Fiore that is used for the treatment of vaginal canal, labia skin tightening, and mons pubis.

