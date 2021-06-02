Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Acquires 3,799 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 5.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 75,860 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,799 shares during the period. Citigroup makes up about 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $5,519,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Citigroup by 12.2% during the first quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 377,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after acquiring an additional 40,944 shares in the last quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. boosted its position in Citigroup by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. German American Bancorp Inc. now owns 74,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,623,000 after buying an additional 1,106 shares in the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 37,117.3% in the fourth quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp now owns 100,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,247,000 after acquiring an additional 100,588 shares during the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Citigroup by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 541,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,409,000 after acquiring an additional 158,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in Citigroup by 545.4% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 38,253 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,783,000 after acquiring an additional 32,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Citigroup alerts:

Shares of Citigroup stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $80.00. The stock had a trading volume of 398,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,529,719. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $165.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.92. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.09.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 14th. The company reported $3.62 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.60 by $1.02. The firm had revenue of $19.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.34 billion. Citigroup had a return on equity of 9.55% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.05 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 3rd were given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.80%.

C has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Citigroup from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $81.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Citigroup from $74.50 to $77.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of Citigroup from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut Citigroup from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating and set a $76.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, April 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.11.

Citigroup Profile

Citigroup Inc, a diversified financial services holding company, provides various financial products and services to consumers, corporations, governments, and institutions in North America, Latin America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in two segments, Global Consumer Banking (GCB) and Institutional Clients Group (ICG).

Featured Article: What is a dividend reinvestment plan?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding C? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C).

Receive News & Ratings for Citigroup Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Citigroup and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.