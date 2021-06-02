Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Alithya Group Inc. (NASDAQ:ALYA) by 15.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,007,370 shares of the company’s stock after selling 180,000 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.96% of Alithya Group worth $2,448,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alithya Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $172,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.42% of the company’s stock.

ALYA has been the topic of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.20 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Desjardins assumed coverage on Alithya Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 23rd. They set a “hold” rating and a $3.75 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alithya Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Alithya Group from $3.00 to $3.25 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.09.

Shares of ALYA remained flat at $$2.48 during mid-day trading on Wednesday. 1,900 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 837,527. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. Alithya Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.45 and a twelve month high of $5.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.30. The firm has a market cap of $127.41 million, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.89.

Alithya Group Company Profile

Alithya Group Inc provides strategy and digital technology services in Canada, the United States, and Europe. The company's business strategy services include strategic consulting, digital transformation, organizational performance, and enterprise architecture services. It also provides application services, such as digital applications development, legacy systems modernization, control and software engineering, cloud infrastructure, quality assurance, and automated testing; enterprise solutions comprising enterprise resource planning, corporate performance management, customer relationship management, and human capital management; and data and analytics solutions, including business intelligence, data management, artificial intelligence, and machine learning, as well as internet of things.

