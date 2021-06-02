Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lincoln National Co. (NYSE:LNC) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 83,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Lincoln National accounts for 0.9% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Lincoln National were worth $5,174,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,128,523 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $942,054,000 after acquiring an additional 66,604 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox boosted its stake in Lincoln National by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,833,207 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $293,469,000 after buying an additional 21,150 shares during the period. Lyrical Asset Management LP grew its position in Lincoln National by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 4,787,566 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $240,862,000 after buying an additional 85,943 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Lincoln National by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,634,940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $132,559,000 after acquiring an additional 198,350 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lincoln National in the 4th quarter valued at about $111,993,000. Institutional investors own 76.76% of the company’s stock.

Lincoln National stock traded up $0.43 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $71.27. The stock had a trading volume of 7,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,536,073. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $65.29. Lincoln National Co. has a 52 week low of $29.42 and a 52 week high of $71.37. The stock has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a PE ratio of 20.71, a PEG ratio of 0.20 and a beta of 2.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Lincoln National (NYSE:LNC) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.33. The company had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.70 billion. Lincoln National had a return on equity of 3.55% and a net margin of 3.80%. Lincoln National’s quarterly revenue was up 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.24 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Lincoln National Co. will post 9.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LNC shares. UBS Group began coverage on shares of Lincoln National in a research note on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their target price on shares of Lincoln National from $56.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Citigroup raised their price target on Lincoln National from $57.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Barclays upped their price objective on Lincoln National from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, April 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Lincoln National from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Lincoln National currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.21.

Lincoln National Profile

Lincoln National Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates multiple insurance and retirement businesses in the United States. It operates through four segments: Annuities, Retirement Plan Services, Life Insurance, and Group Protection. The Annuities segment offers variable, fixed, and indexed variable annuities.

