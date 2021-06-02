Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Has $2.50 Million Stock Position in Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX) by 13.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 136,725 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,259 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Tronox worth $2,502,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Tronox by 16.7% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,770,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,992,000 after acquiring an additional 540,257 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP increased its position in shares of Tronox by 213.2% during the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 675,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,365,000 after purchasing an additional 459,954 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in shares of Tronox during the 1st quarter worth approximately $317,000. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Tronox by 42.6% in the 1st quarter. Boston Partners now owns 672,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,309,000 after buying an additional 200,949 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tronox by 27.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,836,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $143,398,000 after buying an additional 1,668,481 shares in the last quarter. 66.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Tronox alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TROX shares. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Tronox from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tronox from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Tronox in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.00.

NYSE:TROX traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $24.45. 11,239 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,524,159. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $21.01. The stock has a market cap of $3.75 billion, a PE ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 2.67. Tronox Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of $6.50 and a fifty-two week high of $24.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

Tronox (NYSE:TROX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.43 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.16. Tronox had a return on equity of 6.90% and a net margin of 32.66%. The firm had revenue of $891.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $845.69 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Tronox Holdings plc will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 17th were issued a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 14th. Tronox’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey N. Neuman sold 16,237 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.33, for a total transaction of $297,624.21. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 133,164 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,440,896.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Vanessa Ann Guthrie sold 4,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.42, for a total value of $107,732.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,510 shares in the company, valued at approximately $901,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,633 shares of company stock worth $2,628,561. Company insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Tronox Company Profile

Tronox Holdings plc operates as a vertically integrated manufacturer of TiO2 pigment in North America, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates titanium-bearing mineral sand mines, and beneficiation and smelting operations. Its products include TiO2, zircon, and pig iron, as well as feedstock and other products comprising rutile prime, ilmenite, chloride slag, and other mining products.

Featured Story: Terms to Better Understand Call Options



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TROX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tronox Holdings plc (NYSE:TROX).

Receive News & Ratings for Tronox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tronox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.