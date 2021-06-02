Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 953 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $8,240,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1,215.4% in the fourth quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,273,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,014,144,000 after purchasing an additional 9,492,100 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 5,238,566 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,157,409,000 after acquiring an additional 476,738 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 4,797,603 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $940,618,000 after acquiring an additional 80,196 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,436,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $673,852,000 after acquiring an additional 63,782 shares during the period. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 10.9% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,646,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,700,000 after purchasing an additional 261,160 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $0.40 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $227.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 650,466 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,238,754. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $221.81. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a one year low of $133.28 and a one year high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

