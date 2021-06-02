Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 11,770 Shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) by 8.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 151,058 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,770 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF makes up about 1.4% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $8,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,042.5% in the 4th quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 9,959,496 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $514,607,000 after acquiring an additional 9,642,566 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 25.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 39,828,787 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,057,953,000 after purchasing an additional 7,973,660 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 166.6% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,671,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $515,875,000 after buying an additional 6,044,211 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 143.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,513,154 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $439,875,000 after buying an additional 5,018,077 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $112,816,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.76% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EEM stock traded down $0.01 on Wednesday, hitting $55.99. 396,941 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,091,297. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.50 and a twelve month high of $58.29. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $53.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

