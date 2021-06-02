Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 1,505 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,728 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,505 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $2,180,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,204,854,000 after buying an additional 1,697,028 shares in the last quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 6,120,322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $519,799,000 after purchasing an additional 449,199 shares in the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,829,771 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $351,802,000 after buying an additional 29,346 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 9.9% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,706,340 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,464,000 after acquiring an additional 333,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1,911.8% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,445,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $207,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324,138 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VNQ traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $102.12. 109,231 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,585,441. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52-week low of $75.46 and a 52-week high of $101.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $96.17.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

