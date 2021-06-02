Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Purchases 387 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 387 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,001,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Laboratory Co. of America in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 146 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Childress Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Burt Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 88.98% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Securities boosted their price target on Laboratory Co. of America from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Laboratory Co. of America from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $278.00 to $312.00 in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $270.00 to $295.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $261.00 to $279.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $267.00.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 667 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $251.88, for a total transaction of $168,003.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,260,911.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Paul R. Kirchgraber sold 2,500 shares of Laboratory Co. of America stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $276.55, for a total transaction of $691,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,844 shares in the company, valued at $2,169,258.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,767 shares of company stock worth $1,559,195. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:LH traded down $1.75 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $261.99. 6,270 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,037. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $263.48. The company has a market capitalization of $25.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a 12 month low of $155.65 and a 12 month high of $280.69.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $8.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.32 by $1.47. Laboratory Co. of America had a return on equity of 34.07% and a net margin of 17.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.88 billion. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 22.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Laboratory Co. of America

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, Labcorp Diagnostics (Dx) and Labcorp Drug Development (DD). It offers various tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

