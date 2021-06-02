Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC cut its position in shares of Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 28.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 21,759 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 8,653 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $2,768,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of COF. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial during the first quarter worth $25,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of Capital One Financial during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Regent Peak Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Capital One Financial in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Capital One Financial by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Slocum sold 6,354 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.19, for a total transaction of $941,599.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,342,193.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 157,249 shares of company stock worth $21,048,631. Corporate insiders own 1.31% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on COF shares. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $154.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Barclays raised their target price on Capital One Financial from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Capital One Financial from $143.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $135.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Capital One Financial from $150.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Capital One Financial has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.64.

Shares of Capital One Financial stock traded up $0.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $166.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,625 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,242,139. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $143.50. Capital One Financial Co. has a 1-year low of $57.30 and a 1-year high of $166.63. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a market cap of $75.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.78.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $7.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.17 by $2.86. The company had revenue of $7.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.02 billion. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 12.76% and a net margin of 23.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($3.02) earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Capital One Financial Co. will post 18.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 14th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.63%.

Capital One Financial Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

