Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 242 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,923 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 242 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,029,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in GOOGL. Corundum Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Alphabet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 174 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 5 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in Alphabet by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. JGP Wealth Management LLC now owns 260 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $534,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Alphabet by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 212 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 601 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after purchasing an additional 5 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Legacy Capital Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Legacy Capital Partners Inc. now owns 410 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $846,000 after buying an additional 5 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Alphabet alerts:

GOOGL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $2,350.00 to $2,575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,700.00 to $2,850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Alphabet from $2,500.00 to $2,800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Alphabet in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $2,450.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, forty-two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $2,516.55.

NASDAQ GOOGL traded down $2.30 on Wednesday, reaching $2,378.88. 26,194 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,726,203. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,351.65 and a fifty-two week high of $2,431.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.59 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average of $2,253.53.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $26.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $15.82 by $10.47. Alphabet had a return on equity of 23.54% and a net margin of 26.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $9.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 87.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. The company offers performance and brand advertising services. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure; and digital content.

Featured Article: What is the S&P/TSX Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.