Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Sells 8,850 Shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,597 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 8,850 shares during the quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing makes up about 1.0% of Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing were worth $5,866,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 55.7% during the first quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 53,762 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,359,000 after acquiring an additional 19,225 shares in the last quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 81,371 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $8,873,000 after purchasing an additional 8,077 shares in the last quarter. Aperture Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing during the fourth quarter valued at about $4,151,000. Blue Square Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Blue Square Asset Management LLC now owns 9,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,017,000 after buying an additional 1,186 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC raised its stake in Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,265,022 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,664,499,000 after buying an additional 676,689 shares in the last quarter. 17.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TSM shares. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing in a research report on Monday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.60.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing stock traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.75. The company had a trading volume of 67,723 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,915,225. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited has a 12 month low of $51.29 and a 12 month high of $142.20. The company has a market capitalization of $615.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.83, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $116.58. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing (NYSE:TSM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $12.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.83 billion. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing had a net margin of 38.86% and a return on equity of 29.55%. Equities research analysts predict that Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited will post 4.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited manufactures and sells integrated circuits and semiconductors. It also offers customer service, account management, and engineering services. The company serves customers in computer, communications, consumer, and industrial and standard segments in North America, Europe, Japan, China, and South Korea.

