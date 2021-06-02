Verdence Capital Advisors LLC Trims Position in MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

Verdence Capital Advisors LLC lowered its holdings in shares of MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) by 7.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 44,344 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,593 shares during the quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in MetLife were worth $2,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of MET. Norges Bank bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $392,304,000. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new stake in MetLife during the fourth quarter valued at about $156,836,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in MetLife by 54.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,106,355 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $427,543,000 after buying an additional 3,222,204 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of MetLife in the fourth quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 62,239.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 1,638,289 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $76,918,000 after acquiring an additional 1,635,661 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.46% of the company’s stock.

MET stock traded down $0.27 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $66.24. 89,942 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,315,319. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $63.24. The firm has a market cap of $57.99 billion, a PE ratio of 54.07, a PEG ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.14 and a quick ratio of 0.14. MetLife, Inc. has a one year low of $34.82 and a one year high of $67.68.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $2.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.72. MetLife had a net margin of 2.05% and a return on equity of 8.75%. The company had revenue of $16.71 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.58 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that MetLife, Inc. will post 7.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a positive change from MetLife’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 10th. MetLife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.17%.

In other MetLife news, EVP Marlene Debel sold 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.58, for a total value of $710,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 43,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,784,172.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on MET. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $66.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on MetLife from $58.00 to $69.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. UBS Group began coverage on MetLife in a research report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet cut MetLife from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Argus boosted their price target on MetLife from $53.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.79.

MetLife, Inc, a financial services company, provides insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management services worldwide. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short-and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and general and separate account, and synthetic guaranteed interest contracts, as well as private floating rate funding agreements.

