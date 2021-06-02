Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) Now Covered by Evercore ISI

Research analysts at Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “outperform” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on VRNT. Zacks Investment Research raised Verint Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $82.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet cut Verint Systems from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Verint Systems from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Wedbush reduced their target price on Verint Systems from $100.00 to $65.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:VRNT opened at $45.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a PE ratio of -199.12, a PEG ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.51. Verint Systems has a fifty-two week low of $20.19 and a fifty-two week high of $52.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Verint Systems (NASDAQ:VRNT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 30th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The business had revenue of $351.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $217.50 million. Verint Systems had a positive return on equity of 14.45% and a negative net margin of 0.57%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Verint Systems will post 1.31 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider Peter Fante sold 10,396 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.93, for a total transaction of $477,488.28. Also, CEO Dan Bodner sold 62,071 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.36, for a total value of $2,877,611.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 181,457 shares of company stock valued at $8,371,996. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Global Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verint Systems by 16.3% during the first quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 25,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,137,000 after buying an additional 3,500 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $250,000. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 6.1% in the first quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 5,200 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Kiwi Wealth Investments Limited Partnership acquired a new position in shares of Verint Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $2,467,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Verint Systems by 4.6% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,356,165 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,182,000 after purchasing an additional 102,677 shares in the last quarter.

Verint Systems Company Profile

Verint Systems Inc provides customer engagement solutions worldwide. It offers various applications for use in Forecasting and Scheduling, which understands the work needed to meet and exceed customer expectations; Quality and Compliance that uses automation and analytics for customer interactions for attended and self-service channels; Interaction Insights, which extracts insights from structured and unstructured customer interactions and activities; Real-Time Work that supports in-the-moment workforce activities; Self-Service, which connects customers and employees with information, resources, and support; Case Management that helps employees to improve efficiency, time to resolution, compliance, and customer satisfaction; and Knowledge Management, which help agents to deliver stellar service with tools.

