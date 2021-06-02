Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Position Trimmed by Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.

Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 6.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,882,943 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after selling 137,451 shares during the quarter. Verizon Communications makes up 1.5% of Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Letko Brosseau & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $109,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bull Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bull Street Advisors LLC now owns 22,134 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 720 shares in the last quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Verizon Communications by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 110,744 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $6,440,000 after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares in the last quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Spectrum Asset Management Inc. NB CA now owns 45,163 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $2,626,000 after buying an additional 1,167 shares in the last quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 9.4% in the 1st quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 19,254 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $1,119,000 after buying an additional 1,654 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Management Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Verizon Communications by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 546,590 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $31,784,000 after buying an additional 114,451 shares in the last quarter. 64.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:VZ traded up $0.31 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $56.69. The company had a trading volume of 227,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,269,916. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.78. Verizon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $52.85 and a one year high of $61.95. The firm has a market cap of $234.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.36, a PEG ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $32.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.47 billion. Verizon Communications had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 14.58%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.26 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a dividend of $0.6275 per share. This represents a $2.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 8th. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is presently 51.22%.

In other news, CEO Tami A. Erwin sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.26, for a total transaction of $2,039,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 23,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,377,674.22. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.60, for a total value of $86,458.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,515,433.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 82,903 shares of company stock worth $4,875,933 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

VZ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Oppenheimer restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $64.00 target price on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Moffett Nathanson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Verizon Communications in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Scotiabank lowered Verizon Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Tigress Financial upgraded Verizon Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.46.

About Verizon Communications

Verizon Communications Inc offers communications, technology, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental entities worldwide. Its Consumer segment provides postpaid and prepaid service plans; internet access on notebook computers and tablets; wireless equipment, including smartphones and other handsets; and wireless-enabled internet devices, such as tablets, and other wireless-enabled connected devices, such as smart watches.

