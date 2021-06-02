Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Vermilion Energy Inc. (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$9.89. Vermilion Energy shares last traded at C$9.75, with a volume of 2,382,038 shares changing hands.

VET has been the topic of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$5.00 to C$9.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a C$13.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. CIBC reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a C$10.00 price target on shares of Vermilion Energy in a report on Thursday, April 29th. National Bankshares upped their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$9.50 to C$10.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$6.50 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$10.05.

Get Vermilion Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of C$1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of 5.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$9.07.

Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported C($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$368.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.81 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Vermilion Energy Inc. will post 0.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vermilion Energy news, Senior Officer Terrance Gerald Hergott sold 8,152 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$10.50, for a total transaction of C$85,596.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 61,156 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$642,138.

About Vermilion Energy (TSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of petroleum and natural gas in North America, Europe, and Australia. It owns 81% working interest in 642,300 net acres of developed land and 87% working interest in 376,700 net acres of undeveloped land, and 613 net producing natural gas wells and 3,034 net producing oil wells in Canada; and 96% working interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 91% working interest in 222,100 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 325 net producing oil wells and 3.0 net producing gas wells in France.

Further Reading: How to Use the MarketBeat Retirement Calculator

Receive News & Ratings for Vermilion Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vermilion Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.