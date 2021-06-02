Vertcoin (VTC) 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $706,340.00

Vertcoin (CURRENCY:VTC) traded up 3.1% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Vertcoin has a total market capitalization of $44.34 million and approximately $706,340.00 worth of Vertcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Vertcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.74 or 0.00001934 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Vertcoin has traded 7.9% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Vertcoin alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $38,018.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,764.79 or 0.07272284 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 23.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001104 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $706.50 or 0.01858332 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $188.38 or 0.00495499 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $68.94 or 0.00181328 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $288.39 or 0.00758547 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $183.18 or 0.00481821 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00007432 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $164.21 or 0.00431921 BTC.

Vertcoin Profile

Vertcoin (CRYPTO:VTC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2RE hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 10th, 2014. Vertcoin’s total supply is 60,284,247 coins. Vertcoin’s official Twitter account is @vertcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vertcoin is /r/vertcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vertcoin’s official message board is medium.com/vertcoin-blog . Vertcoin’s official website is vertcoin.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Vertcoin (VTC) is a cryptographic currency, similar to Bitcoin and Litecoin, with one major difference – Vertcoin believes that everyone who has a personal computer should be able to join the Vertcoin network. Vertcoin is a Litecoin Fork, that in turn is a Bitcoin Fork. Vertcoin is also the first cryptocurrency to implement Stealth Addresses, a new technology for providing privacy on the public ledger. The block reward reduction is made every block to retarget difficulty with Kimoto's Gravity Well algorithm. “

Buying and Selling Vertcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Vertcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Vertcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Vertcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Vertcoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Vertcoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.