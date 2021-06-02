Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) Short Interest Up 25.8% in May

Vertiv Holdings Co (NYSE:VRT) saw a significant growth in short interest in May. As of May 14th, there was short interest totalling 14,870,000 shares, a growth of 25.8% from the April 29th total of 11,820,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,810,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vertiv by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 83,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vertiv by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 29,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Vertiv by 44.6% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 2,754 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Utah Retirement Systems lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 7.9% in the first quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 12,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Vertiv by 1.6% in the first quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 71,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,430,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares in the last quarter. 90.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vertiv alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on VRT shares. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Vertiv from $25.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Vertiv from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Vertiv from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Vertiv in a research report on Thursday, April 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.44.

Vertiv stock opened at $24.92 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $22.22. Vertiv has a 12 month low of $12.09 and a 12 month high of $25.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92.

Vertiv (NYSE:VRT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Vertiv had a return on equity of 79.60% and a net margin of 2.56%. The firm’s revenue was up 22.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Vertiv will post 1.11 earnings per share for the current year.

About Vertiv

Vertiv Holdings Co, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa.

See Also: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Receive News & Ratings for Vertiv Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vertiv and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.