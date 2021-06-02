Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. Has $1.79 Million Holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) by 97.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,259 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,073 shares during the period. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc.’s holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp were worth $1,787,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,737,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,121,000 after acquiring an additional 206,539 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 86.7% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,110,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $588,894,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,006 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $359,110,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,079,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,412,000 after purchasing an additional 38,458 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 26.3% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 804,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,364,000 after purchasing an additional 167,602 shares in the last quarter. 86.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of IAC opened at $158.07 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.87. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a twelve month low of $66.81 and a twelve month high of $179.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $229.30.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $3.95. The company had revenue of $876.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $824.48 million. The company’s revenue was up 28.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($2.49) earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $210.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Barclays lifted their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a report on Monday, May 10th. Citigroup raised their target price on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $162.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $276.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $267.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $227.32.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

