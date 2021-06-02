Vetri (VLD) Market Cap Tops $5.15 Million

Vetri (CURRENCY:VLD) traded down 6.9% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on June 2nd. Vetri has a market capitalization of $5.15 million and approximately $20.00 worth of Vetri was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Vetri has traded up 20.9% against the dollar. One Vetri coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0144 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.02 or 0.00081983 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00004790 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002644 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.09 or 0.00021366 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $388.15 or 0.01025743 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002646 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,598.84 or 0.09510549 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 11.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.71 or 0.00052086 BTC.

About Vetri

Vetri (VLD) is a coin. Vetri’s total supply is 449,848,164 coins and its circulating supply is 356,633,430 coins. Vetri’s official Twitter account is @valid_global and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Vetri is /r/vetri_global and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Vetri’s official message board is blog.vetri.global . Vetri’s official website is vetri.global

According to CryptoCompare, “Valid is a data marketplace that will consist of a mobile wallet for users to manage their digital identity and person data. Furthermore, the platform users will be able to manage web applications for consumers to buy and access their data on the marketplace. Valid token (VLD) is an ERC-20 compliant token that will work as a utility token, enabling the transactions between users and data consumers on the Valid marketplace. “

