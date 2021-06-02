Viad (NYSE:VVI) Hits New 52-Week High at $46.55

Viad Corp. (NYSE:VVI)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $46.55 and last traded at $46.53, with a volume of 147435 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $45.50.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on VVI shares. B. Riley began coverage on Viad in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Viad from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.62. The stock has a market cap of $953.12 million, a P/E ratio of -2.79 and a beta of 2.04.

Viad (NYSE:VVI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported ($1.92) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.01) by $0.09. Viad had a negative return on equity of 79.87% and a negative net margin of 219.60%. The business had revenue of $28.94 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.20 million. Analysts forecast that Viad Corp. will post -1.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Viad news, CFO Ellen M. Ingersoll sold 10,000 shares of Viad stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.91, for a total transaction of $459,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 32,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,471,645.05. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in Viad by 8.9% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,970 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $124,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in Viad by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 21,936 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $916,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Viad by 6.2% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 8,440 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its holdings in shares of Viad by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 19,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $810,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC acquired a new position in Viad in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

About Viad (NYSE:VVI)

Viad Corp operates as an experiential services company in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, continental Europe, the United Arab Emirates, and Iceland. It operates through three segments: GES North America, GES EMEA, and Pursuit. The company offers event accommodation solutions, including researching and selection of local hotels, negotiating and contracting, room block management, group reservation management, rate integrity and monitoring, marketing, on-site, and post-event reporting; and registration and data analytics comprising registration and ticketing, lead management, reporting and analytics, web-based enterprise-wide application, and software-as-a-service model or partial and fully managed options.

