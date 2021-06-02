VIBE Hits Market Cap of $3.48 Million (VIBE)

VIBE (CURRENCY:VIBE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on June 2nd. During the last seven days, VIBE has traded 8.4% higher against the dollar. VIBE has a market cap of $3.48 million and $5,269.00 worth of VIBE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One VIBE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0134 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About VIBE

VIBE (VIBE) is a coin. It launched on July 19th, 2017. VIBE’s total supply is 267,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 260,136,427 coins. VIBE’s official Twitter account is @VibeHubVR and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for VIBE is www.vibehub.io . The Reddit community for VIBE is /r/VibeHub and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “VIBEHub unites Virtual/Augmented Reality with blockchain technology. It is an Ethereum-based Virtual reality platform which incorporates several marketplaces and hubs. The VIBE token will serve as the common currency on all the platform's marketplaces. “

VIBE Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as VIBE directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade VIBE should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy VIBE using one of the exchanges listed above.

